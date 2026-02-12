Ahmedabad’s BRTS eyes full electrification ahead of 2030 Commonwealth Games

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 12 (ANI): As Ahmedabad prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the city is rapidly strengthening its public transport infrastructure with a strong focus on sustainability and safety. The Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), operated by Ahmedabad Janmarg Limited (AJL), is leading this transformation.

Currently, the BRTS operates nearly 380 buses, including around 150 electric vehicles, serving more than 2.2 lakh passengers daily across a 160-kilometre network. The larger goal is complete electrification of the fleet in the coming years.

Amrutesh Aurangabadkar, Executive Director of BRTS, said Ahmedabad aims to become the first city in the country to operate a 100 per cent electric BRTS fleet by 2026-27. He described the transition as a major milestone for Ahmedabad Janmarg Limited and a significant step towards sustainable urban mobility.

