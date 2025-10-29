European Higher Education Fair to be held soon, showcasing over 100 institutions

The Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Indonesia will host the European Higher Education Fair (EHEF), an annual exhibition highlighting higher education opportunities in Europe.

This year’s EHEF will be held at Gelanggang Inovasi dan Kreativitas (GIK) Yogyakarta on 6 November 2025 for its 6th edition, and at Catur Dharma Hall, Menara Astra, Jakarta on 8–9 November 2025 for its 17th edition.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet representatives from over 100 European higher education institutions, as well as Indonesia’s Lembaga Pengelola Dana Pendidikan (LPDP) and Beasiswa Garuda.