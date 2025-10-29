European Higher Education Fair to be held soon, showcasing over 100 institutions

The Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Indonesia will host the European Higher Education Fair (EHEF), an annual exhibition highlighting higher education opportunities in Europe.
This year’s EHEF will be held at Gelanggang Inovasi dan Kreativitas (GIK) Yogyakarta on 6 November 2025 for its 6th edition, and at Catur Dharma Hall, Menara Astra, Jakarta on 8–9 November 2025 for its 17th edition.
Visitors will have the opportunity to meet representatives from over 100 European higher education institutions, as well as Indonesia’s Lembaga Pengelola Dana Pendidikan (LPDP) and Beasiswa Garuda.
The event will showcase a range of study programmes and scholarship opportunities available across Europe.
“The EU Delegation to Indonesia is proud to have hosted the EHEF since 2008. The EHEF demonstrates Team Europe’s commitment to supporting Indonesian students in pursuing their dreams to study in Europe and to strengthening partnerships between higher education institutions,” said H.E. Denis Chaibi, EU Ambassador to Indonesia.
Ambassador Chaibi added that higher education plays a crucial role in the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, fostering innovation, skills development, and cross-cultural understanding that contribute to sustainable growth and digital transformation worldwide.
EHEF serves as a platform for students, parents, and professionals to learn about higher education and research opportunities in Europe.
This year, more than 80 institutions will participate in Yogyakarta and 100 in Jakarta. Exhibitors will represent Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Spain, France, Italy, Latvia, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Finland, and Sweden, alongside the EU Delegation and Indonesian institutions LPDP and Beasiswa Garuda.
Participating universities will share information on education systems, programmes, scholarships, and application procedures.
Each year, the EU and its Member States award over 1,000 scholarships to Indonesian students and academics through Erasmus+ and national scholarship schemes, with over 4,000 students and scholars departing for Europe annually.
EHEF Indonesia 2025 will also feature presentations from EU Member States and classroom sessions in Yogyakarta focusing on sustainability and green technology innovation.
During the event, the EU will launch the “1,000 Green Engineering” website to highlight green engineering programmes and scholarships across EU universities, supporting Indonesia’s future innovators in addressing global sustainability challenges.