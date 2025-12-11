EuroKids CEO stresses the Importance of Strong Early Learning Foundations

Scientific research indicates that nearly 90 percent of a child's brain development takes place before the age of six. According to Seshasai, this makes the preschool years a critical period in which curiosity peaks, neural pathways form rapidly, and emotional security begins to take shape.

"At the same time, children are more vulnerable than ever to overstimulation and academic pressure, especially as digital exposure grows," he noted.



From School Readiness to Life Readiness



Seshasai explained that the concept of readiness has evolved far beyond the ability to recite alphabets or count. "Readiness today is about adaptability, resilience, and the ability to learn, unlearn, and relearn," he said. He added that future careers will reward stability and mindfulness rather than memorisation.



EuroKids follows the EPICS framework for holistic development across emotional, physical, intellectual, creative, and spiritual domains. This approach forms the foundation of its Heureka: The Visible Thinking Curriculum, based on Harvard's Project Zero. In EuroKids classrooms, teachers use simple thinking routines to help children articulate their reasoning. "When a child explains what makes them say something, they are building the early foundations of critical thinking," Seshasai said.

