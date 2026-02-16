Observer or outsider? EU treads carefully at Trump’s peace board meet

Brussels [Belgium], February 16 (ANI): The European Union will be represented at the first formal meeting of US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace in Washington on Thursday, with the European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica set to attend, according to Euronews.

A European Commission spokesperson said Suica will participate only in the segment of the meeting dedicated to Gaza, stressing that her attendance reflects the EU's "long-standing commitment to supporting the ceasefire" and international efforts aimed at reconstruction and post-war recovery in the territory.

The spokesperson clarified that the EU is not joining the Board as a formal member and that it remains unclear whether Brussels will take an observer status, Euronews reported.

Another Commision spokesperson said the bloc's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, is coordinating with member states on their respective engagements with the initiative.

The Board of Peace, launched by Trump in Davos in January, was initially designed to oversee Gaza's post-war transition under a broader peace framework. However, its expanded mandate to promote "global peace" and elements of its charter, including provisions allowing Trump to serve indefinitely as chairman, have raised legal and political concerns in several EU capitals.

Despite those reservations, some member states have opted to engage. Italy, Romania, Greece and Cyprus have accepted invitations to participate as observers. Hungary and Bulgaria have agreed to sit as members, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expected to attend the meeting in person.

Romanian President Nicusor Dan has confirmed he will travel to Washington for the talks, while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni suggested observer status could offer a workable compromise after receiving an invitation from the US administration, Euronews reported.

EU officials have expressed concerns over the Board's scope, governance and compatibility with the UN Charter, but the bloc, a leading donor of humanitarian assistance to Palestinians since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023, is keen to retain a role in Gaza's reconstruction and avoid being sidelined in US-led diplomatic efforts, Euronews reported.