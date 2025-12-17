EU targets Russia's shadow fleet with new sanctions, hitting businessmen and companies

Brussels: The European Union on Monday slapped sanctions on five businessmen linked to Russian state-owned oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft and targeted companies accused of circumventing sanctions on Russian oil by running ships for Moscow's shadow fleet of aging oil tankers.

Oil revenue is a key part of Russia's economy, allowing President Vladimir Putin to pour money into the war effort against Ukraine without worsening inflation for everyday people and avoiding a currency collapse.

Member countries, notably France, have vowed to crack down on the sanction-busting shadow fleet which experts estimate numbers over 400 ships. They are also trying to secure deals with flag-carrying countries to make it easier to board the vessels.