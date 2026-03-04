EU shows solidarity with Spain amidst face-off with Trump



Sanchez on Wednesday reiterated his opposition to the US-Israel led attack on Iran saying the West Asia conflict risked playing "Russian roulette" with the lives of millions, reported Reuters.

"This is how humanity's great disasters start ... You cannot play Russian roulette with destiny of millions," Sanchez said in his address to the Spanish people.

"The position of the Spanish government can be summarised in four words: 'No to the war.' We're not going to be complicit in something that's bad for the world nor contrary to our values and interests simply to avoid reprisals from someone," Sanchez added.