EU launches first legal gateway office in India to ease study and work pathways

The European Union has announced the opening of its first-ever Legal Gateway Office in India, marking a significant step toward simplifying and formalising pathways for Indian students, researchers, and professionals seeking to study, work, or conduct research across EU member states. Unveiled on January 27 during European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s official visit to India, the initiative comes in the backdrop of the recently concluded India–EU Free Trade Agreement and signals a long-term commitment to talent mobility between the two sides.

Designed as a one-stop hub, the Gateway Office will bring together visa-related guidance, labour mobility support, employer connections, and assistance with the recognition of Indian qualifications, making legal migration processes more transparent and efficient. In its initial phase, the office will focus on the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector, where European countries face acute skill shortages, and will directly connect Indian professionals with employers in major hubs such as Berlin, Paris, and Amsterdam. The initiative also aims to facilitate intra-corporate transfers and short-term business mobility, India Today reported.