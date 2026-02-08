EU, India hold talks on association with Horizon Europe to deepen research and innovation ties



This follows the 16th EU-India Summit, at which leaders committed to boosting cooperation in trade, security, and science, marking a major shift in global scientific diplomacy. By seeking association with Horizon Europe--the EU's EUR95.5 billion flagship research and innovation program--India is moving toward the "closest form of international cooperation" the EU offers to non-EU nations.



Currently, India operates under a Co-Funding Mechanism (CFM). In this setup, Indian researchers can join EU projects but must secure their own funding from Indian ministries (like the Ministry of Earth Sciences).

If the new "Association" agreement is finalised, the landscape changes fundamentally.

Indian institutions would receive grants directly from the European Commission, Indian scientists could lead and coordinate massive international research consortia and India would participate in the program on the same terms as EU Member States, in exchange for a fair financial contribution to the program's budget.