EU deal drove US to sign deal with India, Modi-Trump friendship helped: Mark Mobius

New Delhi: Billionaire investor Mark Mobius said on Wednesday that India’s recent trade engagement with the European Union played a key role in pushing the United States to speed up its own deal with India.

While he believes friendly ties between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump helped, Mobius made it clear that the agreement was mainly shaped by negotiators from both sides.

In an interaction with IANS, Mobius said the India-US trade deal should not be described as the “father of all trade deals.”