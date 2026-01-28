EU chief Ursula von der Leyen's elegant wardrobe turns heads in Delhi

"As we conclude this 16th Summit, let me reflect on another event of deep meaning. Two weeks ago, India marked Makar Sankranti. It is the beginning of Uttarayan, the sun's northward journey. From darkness to light. From stillness to growth. From what was to what can be. That is what makes our Summit so unique and timely," the EU chief said.

"The time is ripe for renewal. For fresh momentum. And for opening a new chapter in EU-India friendship. And this is exactly what we have achieved today, together," she asserted.

The EU chief and Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, were the chief guests for this year's Republic Day event held on the Kartavya Path.