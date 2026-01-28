EU commits €10 million for Afghan women’s economic empowerment

Kabul: As Afghan women continue to face barriers to employment amid social and economic restrictions, the European Union has announced 10 million euros in funding for the second phase of its Women's Economic Empowerment through Local Enterprise Development (WE-LEAD) programme in Afghanistan, Tolo News reported.



The EU said the initiative will be implemented in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and local Afghan institutions, with a focus on strengthening livelihoods, generating income opportunities and enhancing women's participation in the economy.



According to Tolo News, the EU noted in a statement that "The project promotes culturally appropriate and Sharia-compliant financial mechanisms combined with business development support, mentorship, and market linkages."