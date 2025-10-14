ESCP Business School’s Executive MBA tops Europe, ranks third globally

ESCP Business School’s Executive MBA (EMBA) has secured the #1 position in Europe and #3 worldwide in the Financial Times 2025 ranking of the top 100 Executive MBA programmes.
For the third consecutive year, ESCP’s EMBA has maintained its top position in Europe and across all six countries where its campuses are located in France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom.
The achievement reinforces ESCP’s standing as a global leader in executive education, reflecting the strength of its European identity and international approach.
“These results are a testament to our commitment to shaping leaders who drive positive change and our belief in education that bridges borders, disciplines, and perspectives. ESCP continues to set the standard for a truly international, responsible, and forward-looking business education,” said Prof. Léon Laulusa, Executive President & Dean of ESCP Business School.
Climbing one spot from 2024, ESCP is now ranked #1 worldwide for ‘Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and net zero teaching’, underscoring its commitment to equipping leaders with a sustainability-first mindset.
Every EMBA course integrates sustainability and ethics, with faculty members identifying two to four Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to which each course contributes.
The programme also retained the #1 position for career progress, based on alumni advancement in seniority and organisational scope.
It ranked #2 for international course experience and #5 for alumni network, further affirming its global reach and transformative impact.
The EMBA boasts 95% international participants and 93% international faculty, highlighting its multicultural environment.
With flexibility and personalisation at its core, ESCP’s EMBA allows participants to customise their learning journey by choosing:
The location of core courses (across six campuses or online),
The format (monthly or intensive week blocks),
The duration (18, 22, 30, or 34 months), and
From over 50 elective courses aligned with individual professional goals.