ESCP Business School’s Executive MBA tops Europe, ranks third globally

Climbing one spot from 2024, ESCP is now ranked #1 worldwide for ‘Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and net zero teaching’, underscoring its commitment to equipping leaders with a sustainability-first mindset.

Every EMBA course integrates sustainability and ethics, with faculty members identifying two to four Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to which each course contributes.

The programme also retained the #1 position for career progress, based on alumni advancement in seniority and organisational scope.

It ranked #2 for international course experience and #5 for alumni network, further affirming its global reach and transformative impact.

The EMBA boasts 95% international participants and 93% international faculty, highlighting its multicultural environment.