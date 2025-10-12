Escaping the dopamine burnout cycle

Our phones never stop buzzing with reels, messages, updates, and notifications. But, do you know that each ping delivers a tiny burst of dopamine — the brain’s feel-good chemical. When these quick hits become constant, they start to wear us down. The result? Restlessness, distraction, and the nagging sense that nothing feels exciting anymore unless it’s fast or extreme. What many experts call ‘dopamine burnout’, reports Vennapusala Ramya of The New Indian Express.

Dopamine isn’t the villain, it motivates us to chase goals, experience pleasure, and feel rewarded. Trouble begins when the brain’s reward system is overstimulated by instant gratification — whether from social media, gaming, sugar, or even high-pressure achievements.

“The period after a significant release of dopamine, often following highly stimulating activities, is called the post-dopamine phase,” explains Dr Bala Raja Sekhar Chandra Yetukuri, senior consultant neuro & spine surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad. “When the brain’s reward system is overloaded, dopamine levels can temporarily drop, causing fatigue, low mood, or irritability. Think of it as the brain’s natural reset button,” he adds. This dip, though unsettling, is simply your brain trying to restore balance.

According to Dr Raja Sekhar, dopamine crashes can be triggered by:

Constant exposure to instant rewards (like endless scrolling or snacking)

Addictive behaviours (substance use or gaming)

Intense emotional or professional highs

“When dopamine spikes too often, your baseline levels dip,” he explains, adding, “That’s when people start feeling demotivated or emotionally flat.”

The good news — your brain can reset, gently and naturally. Small, consistent changes can help restore focus, patience, and genuine joy. “Balance is the key,” says Dr Ravi Sankar Erukulapati, senior endocrinologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills. “We can’t and shouldn’t avoid pleasure. But we can choose healthier ways to feel good — ones that nourish rather than drain the mind,” he adds.

Here are some strategies suggested by Dr Ravi Sankar:

Take short digital breaks: You don’t need to quit your phone, just create space. Try a no-phone meal, or keep devices away for the first hour after waking. Even one screen-light day a week gives your brain breathing room.

Move your body: Exercise — whether walking, dancing, or cycling — releases endorphins and serotonin, which balance dopamine naturally.

Sleep like it matters: Late-night scrolling robs your brain of recovery time. Prioritise quality sleep and wind down without screens to reset your mental rhythm.

Be mindful in small moments: Taste your food, notice your breath, or really listen when someone speaks. Mindfulness helps retrain the brain to find joy in calm, not chaos.

Talk to people in person: Real connection releases oxytocin, the ‘bonding hormone’, which helps stabilise dopamine. Conversations, shared laughter, or even comfortable silence can ground your emotions.

Dr Raja Sekhar adds, “Be patient with yourself. Avoid jumping right back into dopamine-heavy activities. Let your brain recalibrate through routine — steady meals, consistent sleep, and simple relaxation.”

Dopamine dips are usually short-lived. But if you notice persistent lack of motivation, fatigue, or mood changes that disrupt daily life, it’s important to seek medical advice. “Sometimes, what feels like a dopamine crash could be an early sign of depression,” cautions Dr Raja Sekhar.

Ultimately, it’s not about avoiding pleasure, it’s about redefining it. Real happiness doesn’t come from endless scrolling or constant stimulation. It grows from meaning, connection, and presence. If we learn to slow down — to sit quietly, to breathe deeply, to truly engage — our minds can rediscover peace.