Equipment funding shortage affects Delhi University science labs

NEW DELHI: Concerns over inadequate funding for science laboratories at Delhi University have resurfaced, with faculty representatives highlighting what they describe as a significant gap between departmental requirements and available financial allocations.

Speaking on the issue, DUTA Secretary Bimalendu Theerthakar pointed to the challenges faced by science departments in purchasing and maintaining laboratory equipment used for teaching and practical training. He said inadequate funding could adversely affect the quality of science education and the learning experience of students.

The concerns have also been linked to the objectives outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Professor Rajesh Jha said, “The NEP emphasises the importance of creating an optimal learning environment through quality infrastructure, including laboratories, libraries, classrooms, and technological resources.”

Faculty representatives also claimed that while some science departments require several crores to upgrade and maintain laboratory infrastructure, the funds allocated are substantially lower than the projected requirements. Jha cited the example of a department that reportedly requires around Rs 7 crore for laboratory equipment but received only about Rs 60 lakh. He also raised concerns about the overall budget available for equipment purchases. Theerthakar said inadequate funding has made it difficult for departments to maintain and upgrade laboratory facilities.

This story has been written by Ifrah Mufti.