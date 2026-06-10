Equal marks, equal ranks: Mann govt scraps date of birth rule for board exams

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has decided that students securing identical marks in board examinations will henceforth be awarded the same rank, abolishing the long-standing practice of using date of birth as a tie-breaker, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision was announced by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, following a meeting of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) here, according to an official statement.

The decision stems from a state-level felicitation function 'Sitare Zameen Te' held on May 31 where Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann honoured district toppers of classes 8, 10 and 12.