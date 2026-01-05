EPFO attaches AN University bank accounts over ₹6.35 crore PF dues

GUNTUR: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office, Guntur, has attached the bank accounts of Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) after the institution defaulted on provident fund contribution amounting to `6.35 crore. The dues relate to contract, security, outsourced, and daily wage employees for the period between 1992 and 2017.

An inquiry under Section 7A of the EPF & MP Act, 1952, found that nearly 437 employees had not been enrolled during this time. The inquiry concluded in 2018, assessing dues of `6.35 crore. Despite repeated opportunities, the university failed to remit the amount even after seven years.