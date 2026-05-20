EoI process begins under Kerala Startup Mission initiative

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) from startups to collaborate with major businesses.

Startups with established products and revenue can leverage this initiative titled ‘Business for Startups’ aimed at strategic industry partnerships, market access and opportunities to showcase innovative solutions.

Those aspiring to scale up can leverage this programme to expand their business network, and get guidance and market support from industry partners and global firms.

“Through this programme KSUM seeks to strengthen collaboration between startups and corporates by creating industry-driven business engagements,” KSUM CEO Shri Anoop Ambika said in a statement .

Over the years, KSUM has facilitated business worth `20 crore for Kerala-based startups through its various outreach programmes and promotional initiatives. Startups interested in the business collaboration programme can apply through the KSUM website.