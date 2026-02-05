Envoy seeks collaboration to bring together indigenous Australian music, traditional Indian music

"It's a very exciting week for us. For the first time, we are having a major Torres Strait Islander artist, Grace Lillian Lee, who is exhibiting her artwork as part of the India Art Fair. Her people come from the top right-hand corner of Australia, in the islands between northern Australia and Papua New Guinea," Green said.

"She has taken some of the traditions from that part of her heritage and bound that with more modern Australian traditions of fashion and design. And the beautiful results we have are highly wearable, very exciting, beautiful fashion, which is grounded in the traditions of Australian indigenous people," he said during an interaction with PTI.

A descendant of the Miriam Mer Semsep people of the Eastern Islands of the Torres Strait, Lee is shaping the landscape of Australian fashion by celebrating First Nations culture and talent.