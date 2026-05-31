Doctors call attention to pollution risks linked to Hypospadias

New Delhi: Doctors and researchers are increasingly examining whether environmental pollution and hormone-disrupting chemicals may be contributing to the number of babies born with Hypospadias, one of the most common congenital conditions affecting male infants.



The condition occurs when the urethral opening forms on the underside of the penis rather than at the tip during fetal development. While usually treatable through surgery, experts say understanding its possible environmental triggers has become an important public health question.

Globally, hypospadias affects roughly one in every 150-200 male births. Based on India's birth rate, experts estimate that nearly one lakh boys may be born with the condition annually in the country.



Pediatric surgeons say the condition is typically detected soon after birth during routine examination.

"Hypospadias is usually easy to diagnose because the urethral opening is not located at the tip of the penis," said Dr Shandip Kumar Sinha, director of pediatric surgery and pediatric urology at Medanta - The Medicity in Gurugram.