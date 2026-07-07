Centre notifies Mizoram museum as 21st national repository

"Complementing the existing repositories of the Botanical Survey of India, Zoological Survey of India and other notified institutions, the designation advances National Biodiversity Target 4 of India's National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (2024-2030) by strengthening ex situ conservation and the conservation of genetic diversity, in line with Target 4 of the Kunmingâ€“Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework," the official added.

(PTI)