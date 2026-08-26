‘Entrusting guardianship of milk to a cat’: BJP leader's explosive attack on JSSC exam panel

Demanding that student confidence should be restored by handing over the investigation into JPSC-JSSC recruitment irregularities to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Jharkhand LoP added: "The reform committee has been constituted to cleanse the system, not to shield officials whose conduct is under a cloud of suspicion. If the Jharkhand government genuinely desires transparency, it must first withdraw this highly contradictory decision and induct members of clean, transparent, and honest repute."