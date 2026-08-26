‘Entrusting guardianship of milk to a cat’: BJP leader's explosive attack on JSSC exam panel

Ranchi, Aug 26 (IANS): Jharkhand Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babulal Marandi has written a letter to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, seeking the "immediate removal" of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Acting Chairman Prashant Kumar from the examination reform committee and an independent inquiry into his role in the examination process.
While acknowledging that the state government has constituted an examination reform committee following alleged irregularities that surfaced in Jharkhand's recruitment examinations, Marandi called the inclusion of Finance Secretary Prashant Kumar into the committee as "extremely unfortunate and objectionable".
Prashant Kumar has held the post of JSSC Chairman since February 2024.
"The controversial JSSC-CGL examination of September 2024 was conducted during his tenure. The examination had to be cancelled, the JSSC office was raided, the Commission's Secretary was interrogated, and the credibility of the entire system was called into question," LoP Marandi wrote in his letter.
He said that under such circumstances, "entrusting the responsibility of system reform to the very officer whose tenure and administrative role ought to be subject to an independent and impartial inquiry clearly constitutes a conflict of interest."
The LoP claimed that serious questions have previously been raised regarding Prashant Kumar's administrative conduct and style of functioning.
"While he (Prashant Kumar) served as Finance Secretary, the department failed to provide a clear explanation regarding a discrepancy of thousands of crores of rupees in the state accounts," Marandi said while recalling that in a matter concerning the Water Resources Department, the Jharkhand High Court "even imposed a fine on him for misleading the court and failing to comply with its orders".
"Despite this, his (Prasant Kumar's) inclusion in the Examination Reform Committee casts doubt on the Jharkhand government's intentions. This decision is so blatantly inappropriate that one hardly needs eyes to see it; making the very officer whose accountability should be fixed into a reformer is akin to entrusting the guardianship of milk to a cat," the LoP remarked.
Accordingly, the BJP leader demanded that the Acting Chairman Prashant Kumar and JSSC Secretary Sudhir Gupta be immediately removed and arrested on charges of irregularities in the JSSC-CGL examination, and an independent agency be tasked with investigating their tenure.
Seeking Prashant Kumar's "immediate removal" from the examination reform committee, Marandi also sought an inquiry into his role regarding agency selection, question paper security, examination conduct, the results process, and all administrative approvals related to the JSSC-CGL.
The LoP also said: "The committee should include student representatives alongside impartial judicial, technical, and academic experts."
Demanding that student confidence should be restored by handing over the investigation into JPSC-JSSC recruitment irregularities to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Jharkhand LoP added: "The reform committee has been constituted to cleanse the system, not to shield officials whose conduct is under a cloud of suspicion. If the Jharkhand government genuinely desires transparency, it must first withdraw this highly contradictory decision and induct members of clean, transparent, and honest repute."
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.