Entrepreneurship is key to sustainable growth

India is the world’s fourth largest economy and will move up the ladder before the end of the decade with GDP estimated to cross $7 trillion.

However, growth alone will not lead to prosperity unless it is broad-based and inclusive; and, for that to happen, entrepreneurship is important.

Moreover, a shift from being job seekers to job creators will also boost innovation and add momentum to the nation’s growth trajectory.

Entrepreneurship is not just about livelihoods, it is also a powerful driver of innovation.

Ideas with a compelling value proposition which disrupt entrenched interests are the starting point of the innovation cycle and eventually scale up to market dominance which others then look to emulate.

Were it not for this virtuous cycle, much of what we take for granted today would be absent.