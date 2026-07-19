Entrepreneurs must drive India's growth beyond one-sixth of global expansion: FM Nirmala Sitharaman



"It need not just be one sixth. Why can't it be one fourth? It's not a question. We can do it," she said, adding that the opportunity would have to come from India's entrepreneurs and its young workforce.

Sitharaman highlighted India's expanding startup ecosystem, noting that more than 2.4 lakh DPIIT-recognised startups have created over 23 lakh jobs. She also pointed to the country's digital public infrastructure, with UPI processing more than 20 billion transactions every month, as a platform that is opening new opportunities for businesses.

"The barriers that once separated talent from opportunity are steadily diminishing. Geography of course still matters, but imagination matters far more," the Finance Minister said, urging entrepreneurs to use technology to access information, resources and markets.