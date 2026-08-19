Jharkhand exam row: Deepak Prakash demands CBI probe

New Delhi: Former Jharkhand BJP President Deepak Prakash on Wednesday reiterated that the Chief Minister Hemant Soren government must order a CBI inquiry into irregularities in competitive exams in the state, saying cancellation of exams is "not good enough" to satisfy protesting students.



Speaking to ANI, Prakash said, "It is extremely unfortunate that the future of children of Jharkhand has been played through paper leaks and malpractices. The evidence emerging in the state recruitment scam is revealing how irregularities were committed. How the links of these irregularities are connected to different places."



The Jharkhand government has cancelled 44 recruitment exams over alleged irregularities. While the CID is investigating the matter, Prakash said students and the public remain dissatisfied as the scope of the scandal extends to Nepal and Uttar Pradesh, areas beyond the CID's jurisdiction.

"Therefore, I believe that the truth must come out and justice must be done. To ensure that such scams do not happen in the future, a CBI investigation should be conducted, and the demand of the students should be fulfilled," he said.