Pralhad Joshi accuses Karnataka Govt of involvement in KPSC scam

Hubballi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday alleged that the entire state government "machinery was involved" in the alleged Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment scam, claiming that the DK Shivakumar-led government was responsible for the irregularities in government job recruitments.

Speaking to reporters here, Joshi said, "Who is responsible for the fraud in government jobs? The government is responsible for it. The government is a partner in it because they cannot even find an IAS officer who is absconding. This means that the entire government machinery is involved in this."

Targeting the Congress, he further alleged, "If the officer gets taken into ED or CID custody, then the entire government's scandal will come out. Today the Congress government is in a very serious situation, and there is no stability in the Congress government."



Joshi's remarks came amid the alleged disappearance of IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar following an Enforcement Directorate (ED) search of his Bengaluru residence in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in the KPSC recruitment of veterinary officers. As part of the probe, the agency had earlier searched the premises of former KPSC Chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar and several veterinary officers.



Sahukar had earlier been suspended on the orders of Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot over allegations that he used a fake income certificate to secure a government job for his daughter. The suspension was later stayed by the Karnataka High Court, which ordered his reinstatement.