Ranchi students protest against JPSC, JSSC over irregularities

She added, "We demand that the 14th JPSC examination be cancelled and a fresh examination be conducted under a fair and proper process. We also want complete accountability and transparency throughout the recruitment process."

Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said that thousands of students had taken to the streets of Ranchi against alleged irregularities in the preliminary examination of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission's Civil Services Examination.

In a post on X, while tagging Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shah Deo said that the national anthem and national song were being sung together during the protest.

"Thousands of students have taken to the streets of Ranchi against the rigging in the PT exam of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission's Civil Services Exam. The national anthem and national song are being sung together. Look at this crowd, Shri @RahulGandhi ji and Smt. @priyankagandhi ji. If you ignore it, this young generation will not forgive you. There was rampant rigging in the JPSC exam, and there are allegations of seats being sold for crores of rupees. The CID has arrested several people, including the Assistant Exam Controller. But will you demand the resignation of the Education Minister here? Let it be known that in Jharkhand, the Education Minister falls under the portfolio of the Honorable Chief Minister @HemantSorenJMM ji himself. Let's see what your political character is like? Anyway, looking at your old dual political character, it doesn't seem like your mouth will open," Deo said.