Ranchi students protest against JPSC, JSSC over irregularities

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 29 (ANI): Amid a nationwide debate over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, students in Ranchi on Wednesday took out a march from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to Albert Chowk, protesting against the functioning of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
The protesting students alleged that examinations conducted by the commissions were not being held in a fair and transparent manner and demanded accountability in the recruitment process.
During the march, student Khushi Kumari told ANI, "Our only demand is that the Public Service Commission examination be conducted fairly and with transparency."
Another student alleged irregularities in the recruitment process, claiming that the entire JPSC recruitment system had been affected by malpractice.
"The JPSC's entire recruitment process has been marred by malpractice. Some of my batchmates, with whom I studied, had already told me in advance who would be selected...," she said.
Student Falguni, who came from Dhanbad and appeared for the JPSC examination, alleged discrepancies in the examination process.
"I came from Dhanbad. I appeared for the JPSC examination. We found several discrepancies in the process. The cut-off marks for the 14th JPSC were not released, and numerous errors were identified in the OMR sheets," she said.
She added, "We demand that the 14th JPSC examination be cancelled and a fresh examination be conducted under a fair and proper process. We also want complete accountability and transparency throughout the recruitment process."
Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said that thousands of students had taken to the streets of Ranchi against alleged irregularities in the preliminary examination of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission's Civil Services Examination.
In a post on X, while tagging Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shah Deo said that the national anthem and national song were being sung together during the protest.
"Thousands of students have taken to the streets of Ranchi against the rigging in the PT exam of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission's Civil Services Exam. The national anthem and national song are being sung together. Look at this crowd, Shri @RahulGandhi ji and Smt. @priyankagandhi ji. If you ignore it, this young generation will not forgive you. There was rampant rigging in the JPSC exam, and there are allegations of seats being sold for crores of rupees. The CID has arrested several people, including the Assistant Exam Controller. But will you demand the resignation of the Education Minister here? Let it be known that in Jharkhand, the Education Minister falls under the portfolio of the Honorable Chief Minister @HemantSorenJMM ji himself. Let's see what your political character is like? Anyway, looking at your old dual political character, it doesn't seem like your mouth will open," Deo said.
The issue was also raised in Parliament, where BJP MPs, under the leadership of Jharkhand BJP President Aditya Sahu, protested against the alleged JSSC, JPSC and Excise Constable recruitment scams on the Parliament premises.
The BJP demanded a CBI probe into the recruitment scams and strict action against the guilty, stating that "no tampering with the future of the youth will be tolerated."
Earlier, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) had intensified its investigation into alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), with around eight people arrested in connection with the case so far.
The arrests were made in two phases, with five individuals apprehended initially and three subsequently. Following the arrests, the CID took the five previously arrested accused persons into police remand for five days starting yesterday for interrogation. The five accused have been identified as former JPSC deputy examination controller Shweta Gupta, TDPL director Ramveer Singh, Md Usman, Md Ebaad, and Abhay Kumar Tiwari.
The controversy began soon after JPSC declared the preliminary examination results of the 14th Combined Civil Services Examination earlier this month.
Against 103 vacancies, the Commission shortlisted 2204 candidates for the Main examination. Soon after, candidates began raising several questions.
The first demand was for the publication of category-wise cut-off marks, which the Commission did not release along with the result. The second objection was over the merit list itself.
(ANI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.