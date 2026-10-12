Enterprise recruiters are prioritising systems integration over original code

When 200 engineering students sat down for a 24-hour innovation challenge at Plaksha University last month, they were handed a strict operational constraint. They were forbidden from writing their own original code.

The participants were tasked with solving elite motorsport engineering problems for the TGR Haas F1 Team during the second edition of the TrackShift Innovation Challenge. To build their solutions, students had to modify existing open-source artificial intelligence models and deploy them against live race telemetry.

This mandate mirrors a structural shift in enterprise technology recruitment. Writing raw syntax is now viewed as a commodity that is often automated by the very models the students were testing. Engineering recruiters are instead assessing a candidate's capacity for 'Applied AI'. This metric tests the ability to evaluate discrete tools and string them together to solve complex physical problems.

Deepa Nagraj, Senior Vice President & Global Head of ESG and Sparkle Innovation Ecosystem at Mphasis, the technology firm co-hosting the challenge, compares this changing baseline to leading an orchestra.

"You probably know your notes, but being able to string them together to create a song is what the conductor does," she says. "In college, you're learning those different notes. To be able to apply it to get the right note and to form the song is something that the conductor is doing. Each of them learns to be a conductor."

The TrackShift problem statements forced this systems-level mentality. One group had to build a real-time decision engine recommending optimal energy deployment modes during a race. Another built a video analysis system to detect track-limit violations. A third developed a predictive model to strip external noise from practice sessions to generate clean tyre degradation curves. A working algorithm was insufficient if it ignored the hardware constraints of the race track.

Jason Kew, Head of IT at TGR Haas F1 Team, evaluated the students' proofs of concept based on system scalability. "Obviously, if it just works and there's no room for change of the requirement, or it's too rigid, that's a consideration," Kew says.

The technical baseline requires multiple databases to communicate automatically and make decisions based on a wider context. The value of this integration-first approach extends beyond motorsport, of course, as it should. Solutions developed during the previous edition of the challenge demonstrated immediate horizontal applicability — algorithms originally designed to read tyre degradation from video frames were later repurposed by state governments to detect road potholes via dashboard cameras and monitor structural changes in water dams.

University coursework largely focuses on training students on isolated coding syntax and compartmentalised textbook proof, even today. However, the modern enterprise environment requires graduates who can bridge these silos and deploy third-party intelligence securely while maintaining human accountability.