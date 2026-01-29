Ensure no child drops out of school: Aparna Kolla
Aparna Kolla, a member of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, directed teachers and officials to ensure that no child drops out of school and to bring back those who have discontinued their education.
Speaking at a training programme at the district DIET institute, Kolla said education was vital for the overall development of children. "Despite government facilities such as midday meals, nutritious food, residential accommodation and free textbooks, absenteeism continues to be a concern," she said, urging officials to sensitise parents and children and ensure regular school attendance.
The training programme covered the Juvenile Justice Act, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, POCSO Act, child rights and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act. It was organised jointly by the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Directorate of Child Protection, district administration and other stakeholder departments. Kolla said teachers should create awareness among students about child marriage and the POCSO Act, while police officers should visit schools under the Open House programme to educate children about their rights.
She also stressed the need for public participation to prevent social evils such as child marriage and sexual offences against children and called for tighter police security to prevent unlawful activities on school premises during holidays. She said children could call the child helpline 1098 to report violations of child rights or lapses in the delivery of government facilities in schools.
District Child Protection officer R Manjunath said the Mission Suraksha website would be launched within a week to help prevent child marriage and POCSO cases. He said 214 POCSO cases and 54 child marriage cases had been registered in Shivamogga district so far, and 60 child marriages were prevented between April and December. Women and Child Development Department Deputy Director Bharati R Banakar said preventing a single child marriage was akin to saving an entire family, and called for effective implementation of child protection laws to build a child marriage-free society.
