Ensure no child drops out of school: Aparna Kolla

Aparna Kolla, a member of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, directed teachers and officials to ensure that no child drops out of school and to bring back those who have discontinued their education.

Speaking at a training programme at the district DIET institute, Kolla said education was vital for the overall development of children. "Despite government facilities such as midday meals, nutritious food, residential accommodation and free textbooks, absenteeism continues to be a concern," she said, urging officials to sensitise parents and children and ensure regular school attendance.