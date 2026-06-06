Fadnavis orders transparent, seamless conduct of NEET retest

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed all concerned agencies to ensure the upcoming National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) retest is conducted in a transparent, smooth and stress-free manner across the state.
Re-examination is scheduled for June 21, following the cancellation of the May 3 exam due to the alleged paper leak.
Chairing a review meeting at his official residence here on Friday, Fadnavis said all departments must remain vigilant and take necessary measures to ensure the integrity of the examination process.
He instructed authorities to keep CCTV surveillance systems fully operational at all examination centres and to strengthen cybersecurity measures to prevent any irregularities.
Candidate verification and frisking procedures should be carried out rigorously, he said.
The CM also stressed the need for effective communication with students, parents and the public through social media and other channels.
He directed officials to promptly counter rumours or misleading information related to the examination to avoid confusion among candidates and their families, according to an official release.
Fadnavis asked authorities to pay special attention to examination centres in Pune and Latur, which have traditionally attracted large numbers of NEET aspirants.
"The district administrations, police, education authorities and other agencies should ensure adequate security arrangements, traffic management, uninterrupted power supply, drinking water, medical facilities and rain preparedness at all centres," Fadnavis said.
Basic facilities for students should be effectively implemented so that candidates do not face any inconvenience on the day of the examination, he added.
During the meeting, National Testing Agency Director General Abhishek Singh made a presentation on the number of examination centres in Maharashtra, available facilities, security arrangements and the overall preparedness plan for conducting the examination smoothly.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.