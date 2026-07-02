Haryana CM Orders Transparent HTET Along CET Lines



According to the Chief Minister, the HTET will be conducted in three sessions over two days. The Level-3 (PGT) examination will be held on July 4 from 3 pm to 5.30 pm at 238 centres for 73,091 candidates. On July 5, the Level-2 (TGT) examination will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm at 383 centres for 1,19,141 candidates, while the Level-1 (PRT) examination will be held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm at 139 centres for 41,062 candidates. A total of 2,33,294 candidates, including 1,66,137 women and 67,157 men, will appear for the examination at 383 centres across the state.

He said that, except for districts where the ADA examination is being held, candidates had been allotted examination centres at district headquarters within their home districts. Sub-divisional examination centres have been established only in Bahadurgarh and Mahendragarh.