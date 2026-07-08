Govt school enrolment drops by 86 lakh as private unaided schools add 88 lakh students: MoE UDISE+ report

The total enrolment from foundational to secondary level stood at 24.72 crore in 2025-26, compared with 24.80 crore in 2023-24 - a decline of about 8.26 lakh. But enrolment in government schools fell from 12.75 crore to 11.89 crore, while for private unaided recognised schools it rose from 9 crore to 9.89 crore, according to the report.