Enrolment in govt schools fell by nearly 86 lakh between 2023-24 and 2025-26: MoE report

New Delhi: Enrolment in government schools fell by nearly 86 lakh between 2023-24 and 2025-26 while private unaided recognised schools added more than 88 lakh students during the same period, according to the UDISE 2025-26 report released by the Ministry of Education.

UDISE+ (Unified District Information System for Education Plus) is the Centre's official digital database for the education sector. Maintained by the Ministry of Education, it collates real-time statistics on school infrastructure, student enrolment, and teacher metrics.