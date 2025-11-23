English, Opportunity, and AI: India’s next classroom experiment

English still moves the economic needle. A landmark analysis of the India Human Development Survey shows a ~34% wage premium for individuals who speak fluent English, and ~13% for those who “speak a little,” after controlling for age, schooling, and location— evidence that language skills can accelerate upward mobility. For low-income students trying to vault into formal-sector jobs, oral fluency is not a luxury; it’s leverage.

What AI can change—right now

The newest wave of voice-based, AI language tutors put a patient conversation partner in every pocket. Students can rehearse dialogues, receive instant nudges on pronunciation and grammar, and try again—without the social pressure of speaking in front of sixty peers. Crucially, these systems do not replace teachers; they multiply them. As students practice, the software aggregates the most common slips—say, /v/ vs /w/ or missing articles—so a teacher can open class with a targeted five-minute mini- lesson before sending everyone back to practice. The loop is simple and powerful: practice → insight → micro- teaching → practice.