English education, national anthem must be introduced in madrasas: Madhavi Latha

On Maulana Sajid Rashidi’s remarks on Kanwariyas, Madhavi Latha said, “First of all, I fail to understand why they are roaming around on the roads like this. They seem to be keeping a close watch on Kanwariyas passing by. I do not want to debate this issue further, but I would like to ask Sajid Rashidi one question: who were the terrorists who ate chicken and threw the bones into the Ganga?”