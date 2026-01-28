England schools urged to enforce all-day mobile phone ban

Schools in England should be phone-free throughout the entire school day, with pupils not permitted to use mobile devices even as calculators or for research, education secretary Bridget Phillipson has said.

Phillipson has written to headteachers to underline updated government guidance issued last week, according to the BBC.

In her letter, she stressed that school policies on mobile phone use must be applied consistently across all classes and at all times, and said parents should support these measures. Teachers were also advised not to use their phones in front of pupils.