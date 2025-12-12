England & Dubai Capitals allrounder David Willey says England's 'Bazball' approach exciting but needs better game awareness, accountability

Dubai: Former England player and current Dubai Capitals allrounder David Willey said that while the team's aggressive 'Bazball' style is exciting and game-changing, it can sometimes go too far if players don't adapt to match situations. England are currently trailing Australia by 0-2 in the five-match Ashes Test series.

"I think the term 'Bazball' is something that's been used more by the media than the players themselves. I think the way they're playing is great. They're trying to impact the game. But I just have my reservations about maybe going too far that way and not taking accountability sometimes for when the game dictates something else. And I think the way Stokes talked about it, he's really highlighted that. And I've no doubt that they'll be trying to refine that and put that right for the remainder of the series."