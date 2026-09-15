Engineers' Day: PM Modi pays tribute to Sir M Visvesvaraya, engineers

"In our proud heritage of great engineers, we were also blessed with a priceless gem whose works continue to astonish people even today -- and that was Bharat Ratna Dr M. Visvesvaraya. In his honour and memory, September 15 is celebrated as Engineers' Day. Following in his footsteps, the engineers of our nation have carved a distinct identity for themselves across the entire world. On this occasion, I respectfully salute all engineers and bow to their creative power of nation-building," PM Modi added.