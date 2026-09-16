Engineering student dies by suicide in MP's Jabalpur college hostel, probe underway

Jabalpur: A fourth-year Mechanical Engineering student of Jabalpur Engineering College (JEC) allegedly died by suicide at a private hostel in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

The incident was reported on Wednesday, a day after Engineers' Day was observed across Madhya Pradesh, particularly at engineering colleges and institutions.

The deceased was identified as Om Pandey, a seventh-semester student who was found hanging in his room at a private hostel near Gandhi Vyayamshala in the Ranjhi police station area.

According to the police, Pandey was alone in the room when the incident took place as his two roommates had gone out.

On returning, they found the room locked and discovered Pandey hanging from the ceiling after opening it.

They subsequently informed the police.

Ranjhi Police Station In-charge Umesh Golhani said the student had allegedly used his shirt to make a noose.

"Om was alone in the room when his roommates had gone out. When they returned, they found him hanging inside the room. No suicide note was found at the spot," Golhani added.

Police said that preliminary inquiry and information from the family suggested that Pandey was a promising student. He had, however, developed backlogs in some subjects after falling ill some time ago.

The pending subjects had reportedly caused him stress.

The police are examining whether academic pressure contributed to the incident, but have not established the exact reason behind the death.

"We are recording the statements of his friends, family members and relatives to understand what circumstances led to the incident. The exact reason is yet to be ascertained," the Jabalpur Station House Officer said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway.

Police said they were also examining his recent academic and personal circumstances as part of the probe.