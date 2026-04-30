Visakhapatnam: Inter Departmental Sports Mela 2026 held by East Coast Railway Sports Association concludes today

Visakhapatnam: The Engineering Department emerged as the overall champion at the Inter Departmental Sports Mela-2026, organised by the East Coast Railway Sports Association (ECoRSA), Waltair Division, which concluded at Visakhapatnam.

The Engineering Department secured 34 points, while the Mechanical (C& W) Department finished as runner-up with 32 points in a closely contested competition. The event saw participation from multiple departments across a range of sporting disciplines.

The sports meet was attended by Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra, who is also President of ECoRSA, along with the President of the East Coast Railway Women's Welfare Organisation, Waltair. Other officials present included Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Infrastructure) E Santharam, ADRM(Operations) K Rama Rao, Sports Officer Harandh Mopuri, Treasurer Diptanshu Sharma, and other divisional officers.

Competitions were held in cricket, football, badminton, chess, carrom, volleyball, table tennis, and tennis, with employees competing across team and individual events.

Among key results, the Women's cricket title was won by the ECoRWWO team, while the Operating Department won men's cricket and ball badminton. The Electrical (Operations) team performed strongly in women's carrom and men's chess. The Mechanical (C&W) team secured titles in men's football and volleyball. The Commercial Department won both men's and women's table tennis events. The Diesel Loco Shed team won women's shuttle badminton and women's volleyball, while the Signal and Telecommunication team secured the men's tennis title.

In the day's concluding events, the Engineering team won the women's tug of war, while the Mechanical (C&W) team won the men's event.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalit Bohra said the sports meet encouraged unity, teamwork and healthy competition among employees, and reflected the division's focus on employee engagement and overall development.