Engineering colleges and polytechnics step up as government-approved test centres for legal metrology

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS): The Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution has invited a fresh round of applications for GATC recognition invited, and received strong response from industry, laboratories and technical institutions, an official statement said on Tuesday.
Applications received are under process, with site inspections and technical verification being carried out in coordination with State Legal Metrology Departments, the statement from Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.
The department is strengthening the country’s Legal Metrology verification infrastructure through the expanding network of Government Approved Test Centres (GATCs).
The scope of GATCs has been broadened to cover 23 categories following amendments to the Legal Metrology (Government Approved Test Centre) Rules, 2013.
The new categories comprise of weighing and measuring instruments across sectors including healthcare, energy, transport, retail, manufacturing, infrastructure and emerging clean-energy sectors.
The department has continued to invite eligible industries, laboratories, engineering colleges, polytechnics, ITIs and testing facilities to seek recognition as GATCs. Applications were once again invited through the Department’s online portal, with the latest application window receiving active response from prospective applicants, the statement noted.
A number of applications have been received from eligible organisations following the latest call and are presently under process by the Department in consultation with the concerned State Legal Metrology Departments.
The applications are being examined for completeness of documentation, adequacy of verification infrastructure, availability of qualified technical personnel and site inspection prior to grant of recognition.
As many as 51 GATCs have been already recognised and a healthy pipeline of applications is under active consideration.
“The GATC network is set to expand further in the coming months, widening the base of technically competent verification facilities available to industry and consumers,” the ministry said.
The expanded network strengthens Ease of Doing Business while reinforcing consumer protection, in line with India’s status as an OIML Certification Authority.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.