"Engage in positive dialogue": Congress' Rajesh Thakur urges JPSC-JSSC protesters, Nishikant Dubey slams Jharkhand govt



Thakur told ANI, "While addressing students on Independence Day, the Chief Minister stated that an inquiry, of whatever nature required, would be conducted and that all their issues would be resolved. When discussing comprehensive systemic reforms, continuous dialogue is essential. The Chief Minister has issued directives to this effect, and we believe that the Group of Ministers will engage in constructive discussions tomorrow. We anticipate a positive approach from the students as well, and we will move towards resolving the issues."

Calling for a mutual understanding between the protesters and the state government, Thakur assured the aspirants of resolving their issues.

"Both sides must understand each other's perspectives to reach a conclusion. We urge protestors to consider the futures of the thousands of students involved and, while preparing for a long struggle, to prioritise their health and engage in positive dialogue. The government is serious about this matter, and your issues will certainly be resolved," he said.