Energy has been weaponised by Hormuz "being taken hostage effectively", we are responsible player in energy space: UAE Minister

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 14 (ANI): Noting that energy has been "weaponised by the Strait of Hormuz being taken hostage effectively", UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy has said that her country has been and continues to be a responsible global player in the energy space.

In an interview with ANI ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country, Al Hashimy said a reason for UAE to exit OPEC is that the country was not producing crude to its full potential particularly during time of supply challenges due to West Asia conflict.

"I think especially today, energy is compromised around the world because energy has also been weaponised by the Strait of Hormuz being taken hostage effectively, which is something the international community is also looking to address. By doing so, you are having many people all around the world - including in India, really struggle with basic household needs. That is something that will certainly feature in our conversations tomorrow," she said.

"But more importantly, it is important to highlight that the UAE has always been, and continues to be, a responsible global player in the energy space which also explains a little bit why the UAE decided to exit OPEC a couple of weeks ago and really the primary reason for that would be that we were not producing to the full potential of what we are able to and particularly at this time when there is such challenges in supply, the UAE wants to be able to continue to play that responsible global partnership role," she added.

There has been a frosty ceasefire between the United States and Iran. The conflict in West Asia, which started on February 28 with the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, has caused global energy supply disruptions

Strait of Hormuz serves as the primary conduit for approximately 20 per cent of the world's fuel supply. The closure of the world's most critical oil artery in the maritime standoff in West Asia has caused global energy disruptions.

Hashimy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a key figure of friendship, of a longstanding partnership, and a true treasure to the leadership and to the people of UAE.

"We are anticipating, with great excitement, the visit of PM Modi tomorrow, May 15th 2026. He is a key figure of friendship, of a longstanding partnership, and a true treasure to the leadership and to the people of UAE. We are very much looking forward to having him come. Our President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed was in India in January of this year, as our Crown Prince in February for the AI Summit," she said.

"Since PM Modi has taken office, they have been regularly seeing each other a few times a year. So, his presence tomorrow will be part of that continued friendship and relationship and we are very keen and excited to have him come to the UAE," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a five-nation tour tomorrow. He will begin his tour with visit United Arab Emirates (UAE) followed by the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy.