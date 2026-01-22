Energy and chips: Ashwini Vaishnaw outlines India's five-layer AI mission

Breaking down the technical framework, the Minister said, "If we look at what AI is, AI has five elements. The first element is the application layer, that is, how we use it. The second is the model layer, the models that are created. The third is the chip layer, the semiconductor layer. The fourth is the infrastructure layer, the data centres. The fifth layer is energy."

He further added, "In the world of AI, which is the fifth industrial revolution, energy is going to be a very big factor. In this kind of situation, from energy to applications, India's methodical work has been highly appreciated by the world, and especially by the AI-related industry."

