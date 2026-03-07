"End of his political career was predetermined": Ajay Rai slams Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha move

Patna: Ajay Rai, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president, on Friday criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to file his Rajya Sabha nomination, stating that the move was predictable and that Kumar's political sidelining had been evident since the Assembly elections.



"It was clear since the Bihar Assembly election that Nitish Kumar would be sidelined afterwards. It was only due to public pressure that he was made Chief Minister. The end of his political career was predetermined," Rai told ANI.



Meanwhile, JD(U) MLA Binay Kumar Choudhary expressed disappointment over Nitish Kumar deciding to contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, saying party leaders were saddened by the development.

