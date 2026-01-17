End judicial harassment of human rights lawyers: Pakistani body

“The charges have been brought against Imaan Mazari and Hadi Chattha solely for the peaceful exercise of their human rights and carrying out their professional duties. Authorities must immediately drop all charges against them and rescind the orders for their arrest. The authorities must end this miscarriage of justice, uphold the rule of law, and ensure that human rights defenders can freely exercise their human rights and carry out their work without any fear of reprisals,” Pant stressed.

(IANS)