Emversity secures $30 Million in Series A funding round

Emversity, a higher-education embedded training and employability platform operated by Beyond Odds Technologies, has raised $30 million (₹271 crore) in a Series A round led by Premji Invest, with participation from Lightspeed and Z47, taking total funding raised to $46 million.
Emversity works directly with employers and operates skill centres in affiliation with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), offering short-term training programs for healthcare and hospitality. These efforts address workforce shortages in critical sectors while enabling predictable education-to-employment outcomes.
The healthcare and hospitality programmes of the platform are developed in collaboration with leading employers to ensure curriculum relevance and job readiness, with early cohorts working at organisations such as Fortis Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, Aster, KIMS, IHCL (Taj Hotels), and Lemon Tree Hotels.
The company plans to deploy the capital toward long-term priorities, including expanding Emversity’s campus footprint from 40+ to over 200 locations and launching skilling programmes for infrastructure-led EPC and manufacturing industries.
Vivek Sinha, Founder & CEO, Emversity said “India has added significant capacity in higher education over the past decade, but the alignment between education and employability has not kept pace with the needs of a rapidly changing economy. Universities have built academic scale and depth, while skill requirements across sectors have evolved far more quickly. Emversity was created to work alongside universities — adding industry relevance, applied training, and employer linkage where it is most needed.”