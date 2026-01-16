Emversity secures $30 Million in Series A funding round

Emversity, a higher-education embedded training and employability platform operated by Beyond Odds Technologies, has raised $30 million (₹271 crore) in a Series A round led by Premji Invest, with participation from Lightspeed and Z47, taking total funding raised to $46 million.

Emversity works directly with employers and operates skill centres in affiliation with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), offering short-term training programs for healthcare and hospitality. These efforts address workforce shortages in critical sectors while enabling predictable education-to-employment outcomes.

The healthcare and hospitality programmes of the platform are developed in collaboration with leading employers to ensure curriculum relevance and job readiness, with early cohorts working at organisations such as Fortis Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, Aster, KIMS, IHCL (Taj Hotels), and Lemon Tree Hotels.