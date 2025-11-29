Emversity partners with Cambridge University to boost employability of India’s healthcare workforce

Emversity has joined hands with Cambridge University Press & Assessment to offer specialised English language training for nursing learners through the Cambridge English for Healthcare Professionals programme.
The programme, effective immediately, will be implemented across Emversity's skill-development centres and through its network of university partnerships.
It is designed to complement existing academic curricula, enabling learners to gain structured, internationally benchmarked communication skills.
This collaboration aims to address a key employability challenge in India’s healthcare sector by equipping nursing professionals with essential communication skills needed in both domestic and international healthcare environments.
India currently has only 17.2 nurses per 10,000 people, contributing to an estimated 5.8 million-person gap in the healthcare workforce.
In addition to capacity challenges, employers frequently cite communication skills as a major barrier to employability.
The Cambridge English for Healthcare Professionals programme directly addresses this by strengthening workplace English language competencies required in clinical settings.
Benchmarking training to international CEFR standards (A1–B1, from beginner to intermediate levels), the programme equips learners with practical communication skills for patient interaction, case documentation, teamwork, and clarity in emergencies. It also supports learners preparing for pathways such as the Occupational English Test (OET).
By bridging key communication gaps, the partnership enhances the quality of healthcare skilling in India.
Emversity and Cambridge are embedding global communication standards into India’s allied healthcare training ecosystem, supporting both employability and international mobility for the workforce.
Interested learners can visit Emversity’s website or contact their nearest Emversity SMART Skill Centre for details on availability, schedules, and enrolment.