Emversity partners with Cambridge University to boost employability of India’s healthcare workforce

Emversity has joined hands with Cambridge University Press & Assessment to offer specialised English language training for nursing learners through the Cambridge English for Healthcare Professionals programme.

The programme, effective immediately, will be implemented across Emversity's skill-development centres and through its network of university partnerships.

It is designed to complement existing academic curricula, enabling learners to gain structured, internationally benchmarked communication skills.

This collaboration aims to address a key employability challenge in India’s healthcare sector by equipping nursing professionals with essential communication skills needed in both domestic and international healthcare environments.

India currently has only 17.2 nurses per 10,000 people, contributing to an estimated 5.8 million-person gap in the healthcare workforce.