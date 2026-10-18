Empower India targets $43.5 Billion AI market with Robotics expansion

New Delhi (PTI): Empower India plans to expand into artificial intelligence and robotics implementation, seeking to tap the country's projected USD 43.5-billion AI market by 2030 through partnerships with technology developers and automation providers.
The company will focus on deploying, integrating and customising third-party technologies for enterprises rather than developing proprietary AI systems or manufacturing robotics hardware, according to a company release.
It expects potential revenue from implementation fees, system integration, customisation, maintenance and technology support, subject to commercial agreements.
"We aim to help enterprises move from technology adoption to practical deployment, creating intelligent systems that can operate effectively within real business environments," said Rajesh Chavan, MD at Empower India.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.