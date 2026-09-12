Employment our social responsibility, says Lodha; cites lack of job interview skills in some youth

Mumbai: Maharashtra Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Friday said providing employment opportunities to youth was not only the government's responsibility but also a social responsibility.
Speaking at an Employer Round Table organised by the Skill Development Department and the Mumbai Suburban District Collectorate in Bandra East, Lodha rued that many job seekers fail interviews due to a lack of required skills or confidence.
His comments came ahead of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay 'World Record Employment Mahakumbh' scheduled to organised across Maharashtra on September 29.
"There are a large number of unemployed youth in Maharashtra, while there are also employment opportunities. However, many young people fall short during job interviews due to a lack of required skills or confidence and, as a result, do not get the jobs they are looking for," Lodha said.
He said industries and establishments should share information about their vacancies with the government.
"We will provide suitable young men and women with the required skills for these positions. Providing employment opportunities to the youth is not only the responsibility of the government but also a social responsibility of all of us. The youth of Maharashtra need our support, cooperation and the right opportunities," he said.
Representatives of the human resources departments of 32 industries and establishments that participated in the programme were invited by Lodha to share suggestions, concerns and difficulties related to the employment fair.
The Skill Development Department has made an online application available for industries and establishments to register for the fair, he said. Every company should contribute to the development of Maharashtra, he said while urging industries to participate in the employment fair.
Lodha also asked industries across Maharashtra to create more opportunities for skilled youth.
"Young people should consider employment in skill-based sectors. Skilled workers get good salaries and employment opportunities abroad," he said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.