Employee grievances pending for over 25 years resolved: Minister

New Delhi: Union MoS for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr. Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the government’s focus on transparency, accountability and employee welfare resolved several legacy service‑related grievances that had remained pending for nearly 25 to 30 years.

Government remains committed to engaging with employee organisations through regular dialogue and constructive consultations, the minister said while interacting with a 12‑member delegation of the Bharatiya Postal Employees Federation affiliated with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.